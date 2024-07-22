Saudi Arabia expresses concern over military escalation in Yemen

Riyadh, July 22 The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Kingdom is following with great concern the developments of the military escalation in Yemen after the Israeli attacks in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The Ministry said on Sunday that the attacks on Saturday aggravate the current tension in the region and halt the ongoing efforts to end the war on Gaza, calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to distance the region and its people from the dangers of war, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also called on the international community and active, influential parties to fulfill their responsibilities to end regional conflicts.

Meanwhile, Saudi Defence Ministry Spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said on Sunday that the Kingdom has no relation to or involvement in targeting Hodeidah and will not allow any entity to violate its airspace.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that Israeli airstrikes on Hodeidah killed six and wounded 83 others.

Following the Israeli strikes, the Houthis vowed to launch retaliatory attacks.

