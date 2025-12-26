Saudi Arabia Launches Airstrikes on Yemeni Forces in Hadramout, Claim Separatists

A separatist group in Yemen claimed that Saudi Arabia, on Friday, December 26, launched a targeted air strike against their forces. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has not yet acknowledged the claim. KSA earlier warned the forces to withdraw from the governorates they recently took over.

The airstrike took place in Yemen's Hardramout governorate, said the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, reported the news agency AP. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries from the strikes, but it further raises tensions in the war-torn nation and puts at risk a fragile Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis in the country’s north for a decade.

Amr Al Bidh, a foreign affairs special representative for the Council, told AP that it fighters had been operating in eastern Hadramout after facing “multiple ambushes” from gunmen.