Saudi Arabia: MoS Muraleedharan meets Indian envoy, consulate officials in Jeddah

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], January 8 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan met with the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan and other officials of the Indian Consulate in Jeddah on Monday.

He also appreciated their efforts in addressing grievances and sought their commitment to work for the welfare and well-being of the Indian community.

"Had an engaging session with Ambassador of India in Saudi Arabia & Officers of @CGIJeddah reviewing consular matters. Appreciated their efforts in effectively addressing grievances. Sought their continued commitment to work for welfare and well-being of the Indian community," Muraleedharan posted on X.

https://x.com/MOS_MEA/status/1744306953772237182?s=20

In a major development, MoS Muraleedharan along with Union Minister Smriti Irani signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah on Monday.

A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj 2024, with 1,40,020 seats reserved for pilgrims to proceed through the Haj Committee of India, which will greatly benefit the common first-time pilgrims intending to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024, whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The two leaders also met their counterparts from Turkiye and Malaysia.

On the sidelines of signing the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024, Irani and Muraleedharan met Ali Erbas, President of Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) in Turkiye and with Dato' Setia Hj. Na'im bin Hj. Mokhtar, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Islamic Affairs) of Malaysia.

During the meetings, experiences on Haj management and administration were shared and there was an exchange of ideas on best practices with the respective counterparts, according to the Ministry.

Earlier on Monday, Muraleedharan joined Union Minister Smriti Irani at a business event. He spoke about into India's favourable business climate and potential benefits for the businesses in Saudi Arabia.

He also interacted with the Indian community at a cultural event in Jeddah and invited the Indian diaspora to participate in country's progress.

