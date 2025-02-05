Saudi Arabia says no diplomatic ties with Israel without creation of Palestinian state

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 5 : Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for independent Palestinian state and said that it would not diplomatic ties with Israel until the creation of such a state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Saudi Arabia's statement comes just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that United States will take over Gaza Strip.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry stated that country's stance on the establishment of a Palestinian state is "firm and unwavering" and recalled the statement made by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on September 18 last year.

In a statement shared on X, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering. His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on September 18, 2024. His Royal Highness emphasized that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that."

According to the statement, Saudi Arabia rejects infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation or attempts to displace Palestinians from their territory. Saudi Arabia stressed that its unwavering position is "non-negotiable and not subject to compromises."

In the statement, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land. The international community has a duty today to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain steadfast on their land and will not move from it."

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasizes that this unwavering position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromises. Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current US administrations," it added.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry affirms that Saudi Arabia’s position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering. HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister clearly and unequivocally reaffirmed this stance. pic.twitter.com/0uuoq8h12I— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) February 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, dismantle dangerous weapons, get rid of the destroyed buildings and work for economic development of the area.

While addressing a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (local time), Trump also affirmed that the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas will be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," Trump said at the press conference.

"I'm hopeful that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace that will end the bloodshed and killing once and for all. With the same goal in mind, my administration has been moving quickly to restore trust in the alliance and rebuild American strength throughout the region," he added.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu thanked President Donald Trump for inviting him to be the first foreign leader to visit the US in his oath-taking ceremony during his second term and called him the "greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House."

While adressing the joint press conference with Trump, Netanyahu stated, "I'm honoured that you (US President Donald Trump) invited me to be the first foreign leader to visit the White House in your second term. This is a testament to your friendship and support for the Jewish state and the Jewish people."

Praising Trump's friendship and support for Israel, he added, "I've said this before and I'll say it again, you are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. And that's why the people of Israel have such enormous respect for you."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor