Saudi Arabia to host 35th Council of Arab Ministers for environment meeting

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 12 (ANI/WAM): The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 35th session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment from 13th to 17th October 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in cooperation with the Arab League, will bring together Arab ministers and representatives of international organisations.

It will begin with the 25th meeting of the Technical Committee of the council, on 13-15 October, followed by the 60th meeting of the Executive Office on 16th October.

The main agenda for the 35th session will include discussions on environmental challenges and nature-based solutions, implementation of the decisions taken in previous session, international environmental agreements, Arab cooperation on desertification, biodiversity, and climate issues, cooperation with the G20 Global Land Initiative, progress on the Middle East Green Initiative, Arab participation in the COP16 conference in Riyadh, and various environmental topics submitted by participating countries. (ANI/WAM)

