Saudi-backed Yemen's government retakes Hadramout, al-Mahra

Sanaa [Yemen], January 5 : Yemeni government troops, backed by Saudi Arabia, announced they had regained control of the Hadramout and al-Mahra governorates from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), amid ongoing tensions among Gulf regional powers, Al Jazeera reported.

According to a statement issued by Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, President of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, on Saturday, the Saudi-backed Homeland Shield forces had achieved "record success" by reclaiming all military and security sites in the province bordering Saudi Arabia following an operation that began on Friday.

Following the takeover, Hadramout Governor Salem al-Khanbashi said he had resumed his official duties from the city of Seiyun, Al Arabiya reported.

In his statement, Al-Alimi said he spoke by phone with al-Khanbashi, who is also the commander of the Homeland Shield Forces, and praised the responsible performance of Hadhramaut's local leadership and the swift success of the Homeland Shield Forces in restoring and securing key sites, noting that this achievement demonstrates the forces' discipline and high level of preparedness.

He further added that these efforts would help normalise conditions, facilitate the return of services, and ease the hardships faced by citizens.

"President Al-Alimi called on the people of Hadhramaut to support local authorities and the Homeland Shield Forces in protecting institutions and public facilities. He called on them to preserve social peace, in a manner that strengthens community partnership and upholds the rule of law," the statement read.

Al-Alimi also held a phone call with Mohammed Ali Yasser, governor of al-Mahrah, during which he was briefed on the overall situation in the governorate and ongoing arrangements to transfer military camps and sovereign facilities to the Homeland Shield Forces and local authorities, the statement further read.

He said these steps would strengthen security and stability, protect public and private interests, and maintain social peace.

"He praised the efforts of the local authority in Al-Mahrah and its high sense of responsibility in managing the current phase, prioritising de-escalation and dialogue, and avoiding any security or humanitarian repercussions. He expressed deep appreciation for the honourable role of the people of Al-Mahrah in rallying around state institutions and placing the governorate's interests, security, and stability above all else," the statement added.

On Friday, al-Khanbashi announced the launch of a military operation called "Taking Over the Camps", aimed at assuming control of military positions in a peaceful and organised way, Al Arabiya reported.

The Homeland Shield forces have fully secured Wadi Hadramout, including Seiyun and key facilities, and are now pursuing remaining STC-affiliated forces in the Hadramout Plateau and along the road between Seiyun and Mukallam, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.

The situation started over ten years ago when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates led a coalition to fight the Houthis, which had taken control in Yemen, Al Jazeera reported.

Over time, that mission did not succeed. The UAE then shifted focus to its own strategic goals, backing and arming the STC in southern Yemen.

However, Saudi Arabia intervened when it perceived the STC's takeover of areas near its borders as a threat to its national security, as reported by Al Jazeera.

