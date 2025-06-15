Saudi Crown Prince holds phone call with Iran President

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], June 15 (ANI/WAM): Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Crown Prince in the call on Saturday expressed his condolences and sympathy to the President and people of Iran, as well as the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the Israeli attacks.

He reaffirmed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation of these attacks, which infringe upon the sovereignty and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran and constitute a violation of international laws and norms.

The Saudi Crown Prince stressed that these attacks have disrupted ongoing dialogue aimed at resolving the crisis and have hindered efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach diplomatic solutions. He emphasised the Kingdom's rejection of the use of force to resolve disputes and highlighted the importance of dialogue as the foundation for settling disagreements. (ANI/TPS)

