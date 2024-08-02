Saudi FM, Blinken discuss Mideast tensions over phone

Riyadh, Aug 2 Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed regional developments in the Middle East over the phone, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Both sides highlighted the significance of reducing escalation and reaching a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the report said.

The phone call came following Israeli escalation over the past two days, raising fears of a wider regional conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, was killed along with his bodyguard early Wednesday when their residence in the Iranian capital of Tehran was hit. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps accused Israel of carrying out the "terrorist attack," vowing "a harsh and painful response" to Israel over Haniyeh's assassination.

In addition, an Israeli drone fired on Tuesday evening three missiles at a position near the Shura Council of Hezbollah in Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing Fouad Shokor, Hezbollah's top military commander, and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli attack at the appropriate time and place.

