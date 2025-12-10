Saudi Foreign Minister, US Secretary Rubio discuss regional and international developments in phone call

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 10 : Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a phone call with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss ongoing regional and international developments, according to a statement posted on X by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The ministry noted that Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Rubio exchanged views on emerging geopolitical issues and the joint efforts being undertaken by both countries.

The post stated that the leaders "discussed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts being addressed in this regard."

The phone call came amid a broader phase of intensified US-Saudi engagement, marked most prominently by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's first visit to the United States in seven years.

His 18 November meeting with US President Donald Trump set the tone for renewed cooperation, producing a series of announcements with potential implications for regional security and bilateral ties.

The crown prince received one of the most elaborate welcomes accorded to a foreign leader this year, including an Army mounted honour guard, a flyover by six planes and cannon salutes on the White House South Lawn.

Trump escorted him along the newly established "Presidential Walk of Fame" before they entered the Oval Office for discussions.

During the meeting, Trump praised the Saudi leader, telling reporters, "We have an extremely respected man in the Oval Office today, and a friend of mine for a long time."

Inside the Oval Office, the crown prince signalled Saudi Arabia's willingness to join the Abraham Accords, while stressing that doing so would depend on meaningful progress toward Palestinian statehood.

"We want to be part of the accord, but we also want to be sure that we secure a clear path of a two-state solution," he said. "We want them to coexist peacefully in the region, and we will do our best to reach a deal."

The talks also saw Trump announce plans to sell advanced F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, ending Israel's long-standing exclusivity in the region.

The move could shift military dynamics in the Middle East, though the US reiterated its commitment to Israel's qualitative military edge.

Alongside defence cooperation, the crown prince unveiled plans to scale up Saudi investment in the US from USD 600 billion to nearly USD 1 trillion.

The investments will target sectors such as artificial intelligence, data centres, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

"Today and tomorrow, we are going to announce that we are going to increase that $600bn to almost $1tn of investment," he said.

At a black-tie state dinner hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, high-profile guests including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Cristiano Ronaldo attended.

Senior US officials, among them Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were also present.

Trump further announced that the US would designate Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, a status that enables closer military cooperation and expanded access to American defence equipment.

"A stronger and more capable alliance will advance the interests of both countries, and it will serve the highest interests of peace," he said.

The sequence of developmentsfrom the diplomatic phone call to the high-level Washington visitsignals a deepening alignment between the United States and Saudi Arabia, with economic, defence and geopolitical cooperation taking centre stage.

