Saudi Health Minister participates in 70th Session of WHO Regional Committee

Cairo [Egypt], October 10 (ANI/WAM): Saudi Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel participated on Monday in the inauguration of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The event was held at the WHO Regional Office in Cairo under the theme "Together for a Healthier Future," and its agenda extends until next Thursday. Both the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom and the WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari delivered remarks during the opening session alongside several other prominent speakers.

On the sidelines of the event, the Saudi minister met with Al-Mandhari to discuss the primary health challenges confronting the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Discussions also focused on strategies to mitigate and overcome these challenges, aiming to secure a healthier future and improve the quality of life for future generations to enhance sustainable health across the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

Furthermore, Al-Jalajel held discussions with numerous heads of delegations from member states. The discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of global and regional public health issues and challenges, all in pursuit of realizing a healthier future for the region. (ANI/WAM)

