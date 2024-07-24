Saurya Airline aircraft crashes during take-off at Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 24 : A Kathmandu-based aircraft of Saurya Airlines crashed during take-off at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday, Nepal-based daily, The Himalayan Times reported.

The plane was scheduled to leave for Pokhara from Kathmandu when the accident happened, The Himalayan Times reported.

Only technical staff of the airline was on board during the take-off, The Himalayan Times reported, quoting Gyanendra Bhul, Information officer at the Tribhuvan International Airport. Reports say that there were 19 people on board the plane.

Further information on the crash is awaited.

Earlier in January 2023, a Yeti Airlines plane with 68 passengers and crew on board crashed in Pokhara Nepal. All 68 passengers were killed in the accident.

