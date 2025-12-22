"Save Sindh's Existence and Resources" march defies Section 144 in Larkana

Sindh [Pakistan], December 22 : Numerous individuals, including many women and children, took part in the "Save Sindh's Existence and Resources" march in Larkana, despite the enforcement of Section 144 and what the organisers described as "false FIRs," according to a report by The Express Tribune (TET).

The event, organised by Awami Tehreek and Sindhyani Tehreek, was held to protest against the 27th Constitutional Amendment, proposed corporate farming initiatives, the construction of new canals and dams on the Indus River, the alleged exploitation of Sindh's resources and the rise in banditry.

Demonstrators marched from Bakrani Road to Jinnah Bagh Chowk, where they staged a sit-in, TET reported.

The march was led by Advocate Vasand Thari, Central President of Awami Tehreek, Umra Samoon, President of Sindhyani Tehreek, Senior Vice President Noor Ahmed Katiar, and Central General Secretary Advocate Sajid Hussain Mehesar, along with several political and social figures.

Addressing the gathering, Advocate Vasand Thari claimed that Parliament had been reduced to a rubber stamp and alleged that major national decisions were being taken outside the country.

He criticised the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments, corporate farming schemes and the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), calling them unconstitutional and harmful to Sindh.

He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the distribution of weapons to bandits and accountability for their alleged backers, according to the TET report.

Umra Samoon said that Sindhi women have consistently resisted authoritarianism and would continue their struggle against what she termed constitutional dictatorship.

She described the enforcement of Section 144 as a symbol of oppressive governance, as reported by TET.

Separately, business leaders have raised concerns that economic activity in the port city and across the province could be disrupted.

They warned that local production could come to a halt due to a cargo transporters' strike that has continued for nine days, Dawn reported.

Representatives of various business groups have urged the Sindh government to resolve the ongoing strike, saying it is severely affecting industrial production and supply chains.

In a letter to the Sindh Chief Minister, Abdul Aleem, Secretary General of the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), said the situation was highly alarming for the country's industry and commerce.

He said he raised the issue with the chief secretaries of Punjab and Sindh on December 12, which led to some relief in Punjab.

However, he added that conditions in Sindh and at the Karachi port, for both inbound and outbound goods, have yet to improve, Dawn reported.

