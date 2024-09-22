Saved people from hunger and sorrow, says outgoing Lankan President Wickremesinghe

Colombo, Sep 22 In a special address following his election loss, outgoing President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Sri Lanka for the mandate granted during the 21st presidential election and acknowledged that, in accordance with the will of the people, the leadership of the country should now be passed on to winner Anura Dissanayake of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party.

The result was decided Sunday evening after Sri Lanka's first-ever presidential run-off with the counting of second preference votes as both Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya party's Sajith Premadasa failed to get the required percentage of votes.

The Lankan Election Commission announced that Dissanayake won the presidency with 42.31 per cent of the vote share with Premadasa finishing second and incumbent President Wickremesinghe, who was eliminated after the first round, ending in third position.

"President Anura Dissanayake, With deepest affection, I entrust to you the beloved child of Sri Lanka," Wickremesinghe said as he began his address to the people of the island nation.

The Lankan President extended his sincere thanks to all those who supported him during his tenure and reflected on his role as a caretaker, stating that he had guided "the beloved child of Sri Lanka" across significant challenges, symbolized by the "Vine Bridge".

"Two years ago, I took over a bankrupt country and a collapsed economy at an extremely turbulent time. I accepted the challenge at a time when no one else had the courage to face it. I successfully completed the responsibility that history put upon my shoulders. I was able to rescue my motherland from bankruptcy within a short period of two years. I believe this to be the most important thing I could do for my country during my political career," remarked Wickremesinghe.

"Inflation was 70 per cent when I took over the country, but I could reduce it to 0.5 per cent during my time as the President. I increased the Foreign Reserve, which was at USD 20 Million when I came to power, to USD 5.7 Billion. I was able to ensure that the Sri Lankan Rupee which was 380 against the US Dollar, came down to a strong and solid amount of 300. Also, when I took over, the economic growth of the country was negative 7.3 per cent (- 7.3%). But I was able to increase it to a positive 2.3 per cent (2.3%). I am happy and proud about it," he added.

Having gradually controlled the island nation's worst-ever economic crisis, Wickremesinghe had asked the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to support him in the Presidential Election but eventually fought the elections as an independent candidate.

"I believe that the future generation of the country will give the proper assessment for my historical political role, the way it deserves. I am aware that my place in history as the ruler of this country will be decided not today, but in future. I followed the right path and saved people from hunger and sorrow. I hope that the new President will also follow the right path and put an end to the remaining issues that the people are facing. I was eventually able to carry the dear child called Sri Lanka along a long distance safely – on the dangerous rope bridge," he said on Sunday.

He expressed confidence that under new President Dissanayake's leadership, the journey will continue safely and successfully.

"Close to the very end of the rope bridge, people have decided to handover the dear child called Sri Lanka to President Anura Dissanayake. Mr. President, here I handover to you with much love, the dear child called Sri Lanka, whom we both love very dearly. I wish that you will be able to carry this child away from the bridge to the other bank, even safer than the way I carried the child. I will be devoted to serving my motherland with or without power, with or without a post or powers, for the rest of my life," the outgoing President said while concluding his address.

