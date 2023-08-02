Sayli Salunkhe on 'Baatein Kuch...': It feels nothing less than my Bollywood debut

New Delhi, Aug 2 Actress Sayli Salunkhe, who is all geared up for the musical love saga 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si', said that it feels nothing less than a Bollywood debut for her.

The show stars Mohit Malik opposite Sayli. It will bring a story of two individuals in their 30s and 40s, and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, eventually addressing the question of whether love is also possible past a certain age.

Sayli, who essays the role of Vandana Karmarkar in the show, shared: "With the preparations we are doing for the show, it has been unreal. It feelsnothinglessthanmyBollywooddebut, from the song collaborations to the events to the simple yet mature content of the show and how hard we are working on it."

"It just feelslike working for a movie and not a show. With the content it is coming up with, it is a very fresh and refreshing concept. The show is going to be relatable, but at the same time it is also going to be largerthan life," she added.

Ace Indian pop playback singer, and Padma Shri recipient Usha Uthup, will also be the part of the show.

With Rajan Shahi as the producer of 'BaateinKuch Ankahee Si', this is the first time he will be making a mature story on life and love that revolves around a girl with a unique voice trying to make a place in the music industry against all odds.

Rajan, has earlier brought to life some amazing family drama masterpieces like 'Anupama', 'Bidaai', 'Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke', 'Tere Mere Sheher', 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

With 'BaateinKuch Ankahee Si', Star Plus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of telling stories for its audience.

'BaateinKuch Ankahee Si' will air soon on Star Plus.

