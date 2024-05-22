Schengen Visa Fees to Surge by 12% Worldwide Starting June 11

Tourists planning trips to Europe will soon encounter elevated visa application charges as the European Commission greenlights a 12% rise in Schengen visa fees, effective globally from June 11, 2024, as reported by Slovenia’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs. This decision coincides with the bloc's efforts to boost tourism in the area.

Under the revised fee structure, adult applicants will now be required to pay €90 instead of the previous €80, while children aged 6-12 will see their fee increase to €45 from €40. Additionally, nations perceived as uncooperative with the EU's initiatives to repatriate their citizens could face more substantial hikes, potentially elevating fees to €135 or €180.

Currently, a euro (€) is equal to 90.45 Indian rupees. “The European Commission adopted a decision to increase short-stay Schengen visa (visa type C) fees worldwide by 12 per cent. This increase will apply globally starting June 11, 2024,” the Slovenian government stated.

The decision follows a routine assessment of EU visa fees conducted in December 2023, in accordance with the Schengen Visa Code's stipulation for a review every three years. The Schengen Area comprises 29 European countries, allowing visa-free travel for short stays to holders of a Schengen visa. These countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway (although not formally part of the Schengen Area, it adheres to its regulations), Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.