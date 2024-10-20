Scholars highlight Buddhist wisdom in addressing modern challenges at International Abhidhamma Divas

New Delhi [India], October 20 : Acholars and monks from across the globe gathered at the recently held International Abhidhamma Divas, to discuss how the teachings of the Buddha, preserved in the Pali language, offer valuable insights into contemporary challenges such as climate disasters, economic hardships, and social conflicts.

The event, which saw over 2,000 participants, including scholars, diplomats, and youth, was organized by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.

Bhadant Rahul Bodhi Mahathero of the United Buddhist Mission highlighted how the Abhidhamma teachings provide profound insights into human consciousness and ethics, while Bhikkhuni Shakya Dhammadina emphasised their impact on health and well-being.

Scholars noted that the wisdom embedded in Buddhist teachings, especially in the Abhidhamma, holds potential solutions to today's global crises.

In another session organised during the Divas, Mahesh Deokar from Savitribai Phule University, traced the historical evolution of the Pali language from India to Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia.

Pranshu Samadarshi of Nalanda University pointed out the growing interest in Pali, stating that the language is undergoing a third phase of revival, spurred by increased global engagement with Buddhist studies.

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced several initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting Pali, the sacred language through which the teachings of Buddha have been transmitted for centuries. He emphasized that Pali is not merely a language but the "soul of a civilisation, its culture, and its heritage."

"Pali is crucial for understanding the Dhamma," PM Modi stated, underscoring the government's commitment to keep the language alive through digitisation efforts, the development of educational apps, and academic projects. He stressed that while Pali may no longer be widely spoken, its literature and spiritual traditions remain integral to India's cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister also performed the traditional Chivar Dana ceremony and interacted with senior monks of the Buddhist Sangha.

In his address, he hailed the recognition of Pali as a classical language of India as a landmark achievement that will foster deeper research and scholarship in Buddhist studies.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, expressed gratitude for the recognition of Pali, calling it a step that will promote Indian culture and Buddhist studies worldwide.

He highlighted the importance of ancient texts like the Abhidhamma Pitaka in providing valuable insights into mental and ethical discipline, calling for more comparative studies of Buddhist teachings.

The event also featured two exhibitions, one showcasing the spread of Pali across Southeast Asia and the other focusing on the life and teachings of Buddha.

Scholars and youth alike engaged in discussions on the significance of Pali and the enduring relevance of Buddhist wisdom in today's world.

