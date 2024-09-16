School building built under "Nepal-India Development Cooperation" inaugurated in Bhaktapur

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 16 : The new building of Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School in Nepal's Bhaktapur was officially inaugurated on Monday. The school building was built under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation.'

Built with Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of NRs 11.30 million, it was jointly inaugurated today by Durlav Thapa Chhetri, member of Federal Parliament, Nepal and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

"The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilized for the construction of triple storied school building with other facilities for Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School. This project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal. This project was implemented through District Coordination Committee, Bhaktapur," a release from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu stated.

Parliamentarian Chhetri in his remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

Shree Mahdendra Shanti Secondary School was established in 1952 as a primary school and subsequently upgraded as secondary School in 1995. This school is one of the oldest schools in the district. The school runs classes from Nursery to 12th standard with a total number of students at around 800, out of which 45 per cent are girls.

"The set up created would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School in Bhaktapur, Nepal and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of education in this region," the release further stated.

The release further said, "As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-

sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors."

Ishwar Bahadur Thapa, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Bhaktapur; Sarita

Timsina (Bhattarai), Deputy Mayor of Suryabinayak Municipality, Bhaktapur and other

political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the

school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on the occasion.

