School building collapse during exam claims 21 lives in Nigeria

Jos [Nigeria], July 13 : Twenty-one people lost their lives when a school building collapsed in central Nigeria while students were in the midst of an exam, which was described by local authorities as an "avoidable tragedy," CNN reported.

According to Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the two-story building crumbled in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, leaving an additional 30 individuals hospitalised. NEMA did not specify the exact number of students among the deceased.

Plateau State government officials reported that approximately 120 people were initially trapped when the structure collapsed. Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang expressed deep sympathy, particularly for the families of students and staff from St. Academy School who were affected, as reported by CNN.

In a statement, the Plateau State government labeled the incident as preventable, citing concerns over the school's weak infrastructure and its precarious location near a riverbank.

Responding to the emergency, local hospitals were instructed to provide treatment without requiring documentation or payment. Additionally, authorities called for the closure of schools facing similar safety risks in the region.

Building collapses in Nigeria are often attributed to lax construction standards and the use of substandard materials, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor