School teacher in Balochistan extrajudicially killed at the hands of Pakistani forces

Quetta, Nov 20 Another Baloch civilian was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Thursday.

The latest act of brutality comes against the backdrop of a continuing cycle of persecution marked by a surge in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture across the province.

According to the human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the mutilated and decomposed body of school teacher Ayaz Baloch was discovered on Wednesday in the Reko Dam area of Buleda in the Kech district of Balochistan.

The rights body stated that the extent of torture and decomposition left Aayz's face unrecognisable, and his family was able to identify him only through his clothing and the shoes recovered beside the body.

Citing local accounts, BYC stated that Ayaz was forcibly disappeared on November 12 by Pakistani security forces accompanied by a state-backed armed group near the Main Bazar area of Mehnaz region in Kech while returning home from school.

"The killing of Ayaz Baloch underscores a broader pattern of reported state-linked violence in Balochistan, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, and the systematic targeting of civilians, among them teachers, students, activists, children, and women," the rights body asserted.

The BYC called on the international community to address the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan and to support efforts seeking accountability and justice.

Highlighting the atrocities in Balochistan, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that on November 19, two brothers, Doshambay and Mian Dad, residents of the Pasni region in Gwadar district, were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces.

Earlier on Wednesday, the rights body had revealed the extrajudicial killing of two civilians by Pakistani security forces in the province.

Condemning the killing, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Jalal Khan, a resident of the Mand region in Balochistan, was shot dead by Pakistani forces while on a picnic on Tuesday.

"This tragic incident is yet another example of the systematic state-sponsored atrocities, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, inflicted upon the Baloch people," the rights body stated.

Additionally, the rights body expressed serious concern over the enforced disappearance and subsequent extrajudicial killing of a teenager, Farooq Naeem, resident of Khairabad region in Balochistan by Pakistani forces.

According to Paank, after nearly seven months of disappearance, Farooq's bullet-riddled body was discovered on November 17 in the Banok-e-Chadi area of Kech district.

"The condition of the body and the circumstances of its recovery strongly indicate custodial torture and extrajudicial execution -- patterns consistently documented in other cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan," Paank stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor