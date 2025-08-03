Moscow [Russia], August 3 (ANI/ Izvestia): Russian schoolchildren won four medals at the 37th International Olympiad in Computer Science in Sucre, Bolivia. This was reported on August 2 in the Telegram channel of the Government of the Russian Federation.

It is specified that high school students from Moscow and Kazan won two gold and two silver medals. Students from 87 countries participated in the competition.

"We need to offer truly innovative, non-standard solutions. This call accurately reflects the thinking of our guys, who won two gold and two silver medals at the International Olympiad in Computer Science," said Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov added that Russian schoolchildren have once again proved their skills at the international level and have shown excellent results.

On July 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the national team of Russian schoolchildren who won prizes at the 36th International Biology Olympiad in the Philippines. The high school students won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals. (ANI/ Izvestia)

