Schools in Czech Republic, Slovakia receive bomb threat email

Prague, Sep 3 Czech police said on Tuesday that they are investigating a threatening email sent to hundreds of schools nationwide, in which the sender claimed that the institutions had been rigged with explosives.

"We are communicating intensively with the representatives of the schools and have taken appropriate measures within the framework of which we want to interfere as little as possible with the normal operations," the police said on social media platform X.

"We want to assure the public that we do not have any specific information leading to the fact that anyone should be in danger," the police said, adding that the case was being managed by several agencies, including the national headquarters for counter-terrorism, extremism, and cybercrime (SKPV), Xinhua news agency reported.

In neighbouring Slovakia, the Interior Ministry reported that nearly 270 schools received a threatening email on Tuesday regarding a potential bomb attack.

While the threats have not yet been confirmed, authorities have advised the affected schools to suspend classes.

On May 7, schools, banks and electrical stores across Slovakia received more than 1,300 bomb threats.

