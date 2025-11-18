Scientific study unlocks potential for new anti-ageing therapies

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 18 (ANI/TPS): The human body has a remarkable ability to protect itself from age-related decline repairing damage, supporting heart and brain health, and fending off common diseases through systems that keep its internal chemistry in balance. Now, Israeli and American scientists have shed light on how one of these systems works, offering clues for extending healthy, active years later in life.

The study focused on a protein known for its role in longevity and disease prevention. Scientists found that it does more than simply protect against ageing: it carefully regulates a molecule called hydrogen sulfide, which supports wound healing, cardiovascular health, and brain function. While hydrogen sulfide levels naturally drop with age, this protein ensures that production stays in an optimal rangehigh enough to protect cells and tissues but not so high that it becomes harmful.

"This protein acts like the body's internal version of calorie restriction," said Professor Haim Cohen, director of the Sagol Healthy Human Longevity Centre at Bar-Ilan University. "It protects against age-related diseases and helps maintain the body's natural balance as we grow older. It has one foot on the gas and the other on the brakepromoting hydrogen sulfide production when it's beneficial but keeping it under control to prevent harm."

Cohen led the study with PhD student Noga Touitou, in collaboration with the laboratory of Prof. Rafael de Cabo at the National Institute on Ageing in Baltimore, Maryland.

The research builds on earlier studies showing that the protein can extend lifespan and shield against multiple age-related conditions. Until now, however, scientists did not fully understand how it achieved these effects. The findings reveal that the key lies in precise regulation of hydrogen sulfide, rather than simply increasing levels, highlighting the importance of balance in healthy aging.

"Our findings show one of the body's natural strategies for staying healthy during aging," Cohen explained. "By revealing how this protein controls hydrogen sulfide production, we provide insight into how aging can be slowed and identify possible targets for therapies that help people stay healthier longer."

The findings open possibilities for boosting the body's natural repair mechanisms. Scientists could design medications that enhance or fine-tune Sirt6 function without relying on strict calorie restriction, which could help prevent or slow age-related diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and frailty.

Because Sirt6 regulates hydrogen sulfide (H2S) levels with precision, drugs or interventions could aim to maintain H2S within an optimal range, avoiding the risks of too much or too little. This could improve wound healing, heart health, and brain function in older adults.

Moreover, H2S levels and Sirt6 activity could become measurable biomarkers to assess biological ageing and tailor personalised interventions for age-related conditions.

The study was recently published in the peer-reviewed Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. (ANI/TPS)

