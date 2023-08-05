Scientists edge closer to engineering blood vessels
By IANS | Published: August 5, 2023 04:58 PM2023-08-05T16:58:24+5:302023-08-05T17:00:20+5:30
Sydney, Aug 5 In a breakthrough, a team of Australian scientists has developed a fast, inexpensive and scalable ...
Sydney, Aug 5 In a breakthrough, a team of Australian scientists has developed a fast, inexpensive and scalable method for engineering blood vessels from natural tissue.
rvt/uk
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app