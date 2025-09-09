Scindia launches historic UPI–UPU integration at Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

Dubai, Sep 9 India’s Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday launched the UPI–UPU Integration project at the 28th Universal Postal Congress here, a landmark initiative set to transform cross-border remittances for millions worldwide.

The initiative, developed by the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), integrates India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform (IP), combining the reach of the postal network with the speed and affordability of UPI.

Scindia said, “The reliability of the postal network combined with the speed of UPI means families across borders can send money faster, safer and at much lower cost. It reaffirms that public infrastructure built for citizens can be linked across borders to serve humanity better.”

The minister also announced that India would extend financial support to the tune of $10 million during this cycle to channel technology into innovation, with special focus on e-commerce and digital payments.

Taking forward the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' he said India stands ready with resources, expertise and friendship.

He outlined India’s vision for a modern, inclusive postal sector which aims “to connect through seamless data-driven logistics; to include by delivering affordable digital financial services to every migrant and digital enterprise; to modernise with AI, DigiPIN and machine learning; and to cooperate through South–South partnerships with a UPU-backed technical cell.”

The minister said that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Digital India' and working towards a 'Viksit Bharat', India Post stands as a powerful example of the scale and inclusion.

“With Aadhaar, Jan Dhan and India Post Payments Bank, we have opened over 560 million accounts, most in women’s names. India Post delivered over 900 million letters and parcels last year. This is the scale and spirit of inclusion we bring to the global stage,” Scindia explained.

Scindia also announced India’s candidature for the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council of the UPU, reaffirming its commitment to building a connected, inclusive, and sustainable future for the global postal community.

He concluded his speech at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai saying, “India comes to you not with proposals, but with partnership. We believe in resilience, enabling interoperable solutions that avoid costly fragmentation, and in trust, linking payments, identity and logistics so that global commerce becomes seamless.”

