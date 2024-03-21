SCI's Ramadan Iftar project reaches over 250,000 beneficiaries in 43 countries

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 21 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has reached over 250,000 beneficiaries through its Ramadan Iftar project.

The initiative, which extends from the beginning to the end of the Holy Month, is operational in 43 countries worldwide.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Ali, Director of Project Management and External Aid at SCI, shed light on the importance of the Ramadan Iftar project.

He commended its role as part of the association's annual Ramadan assistance programmes to support individuals in adversity.

Beneficiaries span several countries, including significant numbers in Egypt (20,000), Bahrain (10,000), Ethiopia (6,000), India (15,000), Malawi (7,000), Jordan (4,000), Bosnia (5,000), Pakistan (4,000), Afghanistan (4,000), Morocco (4,000), and Brazil (2,000), among others.

Al Ali highlighted the keen participation of fasting individuals across these nations during Ramadan.

The project specifically targets both citizens and residents, with a special focus on refugees in camps.

He added that the meals distributed are carefully planned to include essential nutritional elements and are tailored to meet the dietary preferences of each region. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor