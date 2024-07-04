SCO leaders underscore multipolarity, oppose unilateral sanctions
Astana, July 4 Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members called on Thursday for the building of a multipolar world to address pressing security risks and challenges.
They said in a statement after a summit that current security risks and challenges are global in nature, and can only be resolved through the building of a multipolar world, the improvement of global economic governance, and coordinated efforts to tackle both conventional and non-conventional security threats, reported Xinhua news agency.
Imposing unilateral sanctions violates the principles of international law, and is detrimental to international economic relations, they added.
