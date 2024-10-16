SCO Meeting: Jaishankar calls for introspection if good neighbourliness missing

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for introspection if friendship between the two nations has fallen short or good neighbourliness is missing.

In his address at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad, Jaishankar said, "If we fast-forward from the inception of the Charter to the situation today, these goals and these tasks are even more crucial. It is, therefore, essential that we have an honest conversation."

"If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address. Equally, it is only when we reaffirm our commitment most sincerely to the Charter that we can fully realize the benefits of cooperation and integration that it envisages," he added.

He termed cross-border terrorism, extremism and separatism as the "three evils" that hinder trade and people-to-people relations between countries.

He took a veiled jibe at Pakistan to state that if activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are "hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel."

"We all realize that the world is moving towards multi-polarity. Globalization and rebalancing are realities that cannot be denied. Cumulatively, they have created many new opportunities in terms of trade, investment, connectivity, energy flows and other forms of collaboration. There is no question that our region would benefit immensely if we take this forward. Not just that, others too would draw their own inspiration and lessons from such efforts," he said in his address.

"However, to do that, cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. It should recognize territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit," the External Affairs Minister said.

Calling for firm commitment to the SCO Charter, Jaishankar said, "But most of all, our endeavours will progress only when our commitment to the Charter remains firm. It is axiomatic that development and growth requires peace and stability. And as the Charter spelt out, this means being firm and uncompromising in countering the 'three evils'. If activities across borders are characterized by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges in parallel."

Jaishankar said that India's initiatives and national endeavours are "strongly relevant" for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He said that the International Solar Alliance promotes renewable energy while the Global Biofuel Alliance recognizes the task of energy transition.

Elaborating on India's initiatives, he said, "From an Indian perspective, our own global initiatives and national endeavours are also strongly relevant for the SCO. The International Solar Alliance promotes renewable energy. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure prepares us for climate events. Mission LiFE advocates a sustainable life-style."

He further said, "Practicing Yoga and promoting millets make a difference to wellness and to environment. The Global Biofuel Alliance recognizes the task of energy transition. The International Big Cat Alliance protects our bio-diversity. At home, we have demonstrated the value of digital public infrastructure, just as we have shown the impact of women-led development."

He reiterated India's call for reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) both in permanent and non-permanent categories. He recalled that SCO leaders in July had recognised that the credibility and effectiveness of the UN is dependent on ensuring the representation of developing countries through comprehensive reform.

Calling for reform of UNSC, EAM Jaishankar said, "While we each make our contribution, the world order is more than the sum of its parts. As it changes, global institutions do need to keep pace. That is why the case for 'reformed multilateralism' gets stronger by the day. Comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, both in the permanent and non-permanent categories, is essential."

"I remind you that we recognized in July 2024 at Astana that the credibility and effectiveness of the UN is dependent on ensuring the representation of developing countries through comprehensive reform. Similarly, in the "Pact for the Future" which was adopted at the recent UN General Assembly, our leaders have agreed to reform the Security Council, to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable. The SCO must be in the lead of advocating such change, not hold back on a matter of such importance," he further said.

He termed it essential to abide by the do's and don'ts articulated by the SCO charter. He called for developing and implementing an agenda that is firmly based on an agreed mutuality of interests.

Jaishankar said, "it is imperative that we now renew our resolve to attain the objectives of the SCO. That means recognizing the current constraints on our cooperation and focusing on the pathway forward. It can surely happen when we develop and implement an agenda that is firmly based on an agreed mutuality of interests. To do that, it is equally essential that we abide by the do's and don'ts so clearly articulated by the Charter. After all, the SCO represents the forces of change on whom much of the world puts such great store. Let us live up to that responsibility."

Jaishankar arrived in the neighbouring country yesterday for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government. The two-day SCO Meeting is being chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif as the current chair of the Council.

He said that the collective endeavours of SCO nations can expand resources and encourage investment flows. He said that the business communities will profit through larger networks and collaborative connectivity can create new efficiencies.

In his remarks at the SCO meeting, Jaishankar said, "Our very agenda today in Islamabad gives us a glimpse of those possibilities. Industrial cooperation can enhance competitiveness and expand labour markets. MSME collaboration has positive implications for employment. Our collective endeavours can expand resources and encourage investment flows. Business communities will profit through larger networks. Collaborative connectivity can create new efficiencies."

He further said, "The world of logistics, as indeed of energy, could undergo a sea change. Environmental protection and climate action are ready domains for mutually beneficial exchanges. The treatment of infectious and non-infectious diseases will benefit from accessible and affordable pharmaceutical capabilities. Whether it is health, food or energy security, we are all clearly better off working together. Indeed, even culture, education and sports are promising areas. In effect, there is so much that we can do once we are truly determined to promote that synergy."

Earlier, Jaishankar was welcomed by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at the venue of the SCO Summit. Visuals of the meeting from state-run Pakistan Television showed Jaishankar and Sharif exchanging a handshake and posing for photographs together for the media.

He also posed for a family picture with other leaders ahead of the SCO meeting. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar along with officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan took a morning walk at the Indian High Commission campus in Islamabad.

EAM planted a sapling at the High Commission of India in Islamabad. Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "An Arjuna sapling at @IndiainPakistan premises is another commitment to #Plant4Mother."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor