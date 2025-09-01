SCO nations condemn Pahalgam terror attack; say perpetrators, sponsors must be brought to justice

Tianjin, Sep 1 The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said that the perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks "must be brought to justice".

In the Tianjin Declaration by the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, all member nations expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy for the families of the terror attack victims.

"The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," read the Declaration.

Four heavily armed terrorists linked to The Resistance Front -- an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba -- opened fire on 26 civilians at the Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering his opening remarks at the summit in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, raised the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed gratitude to "friends" for standing with India, while slamming the double standards of certain countries that openly support terrorism.

He urged SCO member states to adopt a strong stance against terrorism and act collectively to eradicate it.

"This attack was not only an attack on India's soul but an open challenge to all the countries that believe in humanity. In such a situation, the question arises whether a few countries supporting terrorism openly should be accepted by us? We should speak in a united front that no double standards are accepted in terrorism," he stated.

The member states, while reaffirming their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, stressed the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes.

They recognised the leading role of sovereign States and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats.

The SCO nations also strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stressing that double standards in the fight against terrorism are "unacceptable", and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists.

The Declaration also echoes the theme of "One Earth, One Family and One Future", recognising India's initiatives.

Member states welcomed the results of the 5th SCO Startup Forum (New Delhi, April 3-5, 2025) in deepening cooperation in the field of scientific and technical achievements and innovations. The countries also noted the holding of the 20th meeting of the SCO Think Tank Forum, which was held in New Delhi in May.

They also noted the contribution of the SCO Study Centre at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA) in strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

