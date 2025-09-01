SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi underlines need for action against terror financing, radicalisation

Tianjin [China ], September 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he gave a call for action against terror financing and radicalisation.

He brought attention to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and urged the group to hold countries that perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable. He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on assuming the presidency of the SCO.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Summit witnessed productive discussions on the SCO Development Strategy, Reform of Global Governance, Counter-Terrorism, Peace and Security, Economic and Financial Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.

Addressing the Summit, PM Modi highlighted India's approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework. In this regard, he noted that India seeks greater action under three pillars - Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

Emphasising that peace, security and stability remain key to progress and prosperity, he called upon member countries to take firm and decisive action to fight terrorism in all its manifestations.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for coordinated action against terror financing and radicalisation. Thanking member countries for their strong solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, he emphasised that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and urged the group to hold countries that perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable.

The statement highlighted that PM Modi underscored the role of connectivity in fostering development and building trust. The Prime Minister stated that India strongly supported projects such as Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

He also spoke about opportunities in the fields of start-ups, innovation, youth empowerment and shared heritage, which must be pursued under the SCO umbrella.

In a significant announcement, PM Modi proposed commencing a Civilizational Dialogue Forum within the group to foster greater people-to-people ties and cultural understanding.

PM Modi also expressed support for the reform-oriented agenda of the group. In this regard, he welcomed the establishment of centres to address organised crime, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity. He called for a similar approach by the group to reforming multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, the statement said.

PM Modi thanked the Chinese President for his warm hospitality and congratulated him on the successful organisation of the Summit. He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on taking over the next Presidency of SCO.

MEA highlighted in the statement that at the conclusion of the Summit, the SCO Member countries adopted the Tianjin Declaration.

