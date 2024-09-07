Scoot Flight from Singapore to Guangzhou Hits Turbulence: Seven Injured, One Hospitalized

Seven people were injured when a no-frills Scoot flight traveling from Singapore to Guangzhou encountered severe turbulence. According to The Straits Times, one person was hospitalized following the incident.

According to a report of PTI, Scoot said the flight encountered turbulence as it was approaching Guangzhou on Friday morning, adding that the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft landed uneventfully at 9.10 am local time.

The Straits Times reported that Scoot flight TR100 departed from Singapore at approximately 5:45 am, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

"We can confirm that four passengers and three crew members received medical assistance immediately upon arrival in Guangzhou. As at Sept 6, 8.30 pm local time, one passenger was hospitalised for further observation," said Scoot.

Scoot stated that its priority was the welfare of passengers and cabin crew, and it would offer all necessary support and assistance. The airline did not disclose the number of people on board the flight, according to the broadsheet. FlightRadar24 data indicated that the plane was cruising at 35,000 feet and approximately 500 knots when it suddenly dropped 25 feet and reduced speed to 262 knots before returning to its original altitude and speed.