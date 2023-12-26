SCOPE launches $45 mn VC fund for fintech, gaming startups

New Delhi, Dec 26 SCOPE, the invite-only startup networking platform, on Tuesday launched a venture capital fund worth $45 million, focused on fintech and gaming sectors.

SCOPE’s VC arm will operate as an independent entity to identifying, nurturing, and accelerating groundbreaking startups that demonstrate exceptional promise and disruptive potential.

The VC arm will actively scout for startups demonstrating innovative solutions, disruptive technologies, and the potential to redefine industry norms within Fintech and Gaming.

“Fintech and Gaming are not just industries; they are dynamic ecosystems driving global change. With SCOPE’s VC, we aspire to be a catalyst for startups with audacious visions, providing the support they need to redefine the future,” said Appalla Saikiran, Founder and CEO of SCOPE.

The venture capital arm will provide strategic funding to promising startups, fostering their growth and enabling them to scale their operations.

The venture capital arm will actively seek partnerships with visionary entrepreneurs, empowering them to redefine the landscape through cutting-edge technologies and transformative business models.

SCOPE has partnerships with more than 20,000 angel investors, over 7,000 VCs, 200 family offices and facilitation of funding for more than 400 startups.

