Scores killed in blast at Swiss ski resort during New Year celebrations

Crans-Montana (Switzerland), Jan 1 A powerful explosion tore through a crowded bar in the upscale Alpine resort town of Crans-Montana in Switzerland during New Year celebrations, killing multiple people and leaving several others injured, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The exact cause of the blast has not yet been determined, though the incident occurred at a time when Switzerland has been facing forest fires amid an unusually dry spell.

Swiss media reports have suggested that fireworks used during a concert may have triggered the explosion, but police officials have said the cause remains unknown and under investigation.

Local radio station RhoneFM reported that the mishandling of pyrotechnics could be behind the tragedy, citing several people who allegedly confirmed this information. The broadcaster said the number of casualties could be extremely high.

RhoneFM estimated that there may be several dozen fatalities, while an anonymous source indicated that the number of victims could be around forty.

The explosion occurred at the “Le Constellation Bar,” where a large number of people had gathered to celebrate the arrival of the New Year.

According to police, an explosion of unknown origin sparked a fire inside the establishment. Media spokesman Gaetan Lathion said the fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. and was brought under control by the early hours of the morning.

Valais cantonal police said in a press release that emergency operations were still ongoing and that the area around the bar had been completely sealed off.

Local media outlet Blick reported that authorities had also imposed a no-fly zone over Crans-Montana as rescue and investigation efforts continued.

Police officials said that more than 100 people were inside the bar at the time of the explosion. Swiss broadcaster RTS reported that the blast occurred in the basement of the bar, which has a total capacity of around 400 people.

Videos shared widely on social media platforms showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the bar in the immediate aftermath of the incident, underscoring the scale of the explosion and the ensuing fire.

Crans-Montana, situated in the heart of the scenic Swiss Alps, is one of Switzerland’s most popular tourist destinations, drawing visitors from around the world for skiing, snowboarding, golf and other leisure activities.

The resort town is located approximately two hours from the Swiss capital, Bern.

The incident comes just months after a separate fire broke out at Switzerland’s oldest luxury hotel in Geneva.

That blaze at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues, which opened in 1834 and is regarded as a historic landmark, had left several people injured.

