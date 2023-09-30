Scotland Police responds to incident of Indian envoy being stopped at Glasgow gurudwara, says inquiry ongoing

London [UK], September 30 : Scotland Police said it responded to a report of disturbance in the Albert Drive area of Glasgow around 1:05 pm (local time) on Friday, adding that an inquiry is ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident.

The statement by the Scotland Police comes after India’s High Commission in London on Saturday said it reported to authorities in the UK the “disgraceful incident” at the Glasgow Gurudwara where elements from outside Scotland “deliberately disrupted” a planned interaction organised for the Indian High Commissioner to Britain, Vikram Doraiswami.

In an email statement to ANI, Scotland police spokesperson said, “We were called around 1.05pm on Friday, 29 September, to a report of a disturbance that happened in the Albert Drive area of Glasgow."

The spokesperson added, "There were no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

India’s High Commission in London on Saturday said elements from outside Scotland “deliberately disrupted” a planned interaction organised for the Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

“On September 29, 2023, three persons- all from areas outside Scotland-deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organised by the Gurudwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India. This interaction was to discuss community and consular issues," the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement.

"The organizers included senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members, and a member of Scottish Parliament. They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the HC and CG decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival," it added.

The Indian High Commission said it reported the incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police. Multiple community organisations, including the organisers, have formally regretted the incident and have urged the authorities to take action against the culprits, according to the statement.

"One of the non-local extremist elements attempted to violently force open the HC's car door - a matter that will require suitable police consideration. It is due to the quick reaction of one of the organizers, who physically intervened at the car door, that a bigger incident was avoided," the India's High Commission added in its statement.

The statement was released after social media videos showed Doraiswami being accosted near the parking area of the gurudwara located on Albert Drive in Glasgow by pro-Khalistani elements, who blocked the Indian envoy from entering the gurudwara.

In the video, some of the men are heard saying, “All Indian envoys must be subjected to this as India was targeting them".

The incident was condemned by several British MPs.

The UK's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, on Saturday said she was "concerned" to learn that Indian High Commissioner Doraiswami had been stopped from meeting the Gurudwara Committee in Glasgow.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Trevelyan said the security and safety of foreign places is of utmost importance and places of worship in the United Kingdom should be open to all.

Trevelyan posted, "Concerned to see that the Indian High Commissioner @VDoraiswami was stopped from meeting with the Gurudwara Committee at the Gurudwara in Glasgow. The safety and security of foreign diplomats is of utmost importance and our places of worship in the UK must be open to all."

