Scott Morrison wary of 'Europe like events' in Indo-Pacific

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said that the focus must be to ensure that the events of Europe do not occur in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Our meeting today is set today at the very distressing backdrop of the war in Europe which must never happen in our own region. I very much want to thank you for the partnership that we have while we are obviously distressed at the terrible situation in Europe. Our focus is very much on what is occurring in the Indo-Pacific and ensuring that those events do not occur here," Morrison said while delivering his opening remarks at the second India-Australia Virtual Summit.

"Our region is facing much change and I think our Quad leaders in their teleconference recently discussed Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine and also implications and consequences of the terrible event," he added.

Underlining the ties between India-Australia reflects the ambition that two nations share and hold for the bilateral relationship, he said cooperation between like minded-liberal democracies is key to an open, inclusive, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"Our comprehensive strategic partnership reflects the ambition that we share and hold for relationships. The pace and scale for our relationship since we left the ties in 2020 have been remarkable. But our ambition is to make it even closer," Morrison said.

He also congratulated PM Modi for the BJP's recent victory in the Assembly polls.

During the summit, the two leaders are expected to lay the grounds for new initiatives and enhance cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between the two countries.

The Summit follows the historic first Virtual Summit in June 2020 when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. During the upcoming virtual summit, the leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, among others.

