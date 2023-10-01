Scottish companies set to showcase world-leading energy transition innovations at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI/WAM): Twenty-four innovative Scottish companies will showcase Scotland’s outstanding strengths in delivering energy transition at this week’s ADIPEC event in Abu Dhabi.

Across carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, offshore wind, and tidal, Scotland is leading the way in decarbonising energy systems and identifying ways to help the world reach net zero.

These 24 companies will highlight the innovative products and services developed and provided by world-class businesses in Scotland’s Pavilion at ADIPEC.

The participating companies form part of the Scottish delegation attending the trade event with Scottish Development International (SDI), Scotland’s global trade and investment agency and the international arm of Scottish Enterprise.

The Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Energy, Mr. Neil Gray, said: “Scotland is at the forefront of the clean energy transition, as these companies attending ADIPEC clearly demonstrate. We have a wealth of talent and expertise, and by maximising the potential of our vast renewable resources, we can deliver net zero energy for Scotland and help our international partners.”

“The Scottish Government is keen to build clean energy partnerships. I plan to visit the UAE in October to build on our trade and investment relationship and announce details of Scotland’s COP 28 business programme.

“I look forward to engaging with UAE businesses and showcasing Scotland’s net zero strengths."

ADIPEC aims to accelerate action to decarbonise and future-proof the energy system and is strategically arranged before COP28, also being held in the UAE, to continue the theme of inclusion and to build momentum toward energy transition.

Scotland's Trade and Investment Envoy, Nicholas Maclean, is based in the UAE and will lead the company delegation at ADIPEC. He says: “Decarbonising the energy system is one of the greatest challenges of our time. Backed by decades of engineering experience, unique offshore energy capabilities, and a supportive business environment, Scotland is a natural supply chain partner for renewable energy and low carbon transition projects worldwide.” (ANI/WAM)

