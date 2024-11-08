Second batch of contributions for Lebanese Mothers from 'Mother of the Nation' arrives as part of 'UAE Stands with Lebanon Campaign'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI/WAM): As part of the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign, two planes carrying 80 tonnes of supplies arrived as a second contribution from the Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

As part of the contributions from the "Mother of Nation," a total of 160 tonnes of supplies for Lebanese women, suffering from the consequences of the ongoing conflict, have been dispatched through four relief flights.

These steadfast and urgent humanitarian endeavours for the brotherly Lebanese people come as per the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with follow-up from Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Commenting on the contribution from Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, stressed that the UAE remains resolute in providing humanitarian aid to people and nations facing the repercussions of conflicts and disasters, noting that these efforts are integral to the legacy left behind by the Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He stated: "The second batch of contributions from Her Highness, the Mother of the Nation, included basic supplies and essentials needed for the mothers in Lebanon. Her Highness is renowned for her commitment to empowering women during conflicts and crises, and providing support in a variety of fields worldwide to ensure that they obtain their basic needs."

Furthermore, he affirmed that the UAE will steadfastly continue to reach all those affected, including the impacted, wounded, and injured in Lebanon, and that Emirati charity organisations will continue to partner with relevant international entities to provide, in a timely manner, the food, medical, and shelter assistance required for early recovery, as well as stability and security.

The first contribution of supplies from Fatima arrived to support the women of Lebanon in late October via two relief planes carrying 80 tonnes of materials. (ANI/WAM)

