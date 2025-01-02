Second round of PTI-Pakistan govt talks to take place today in Islamabad

Islamabad, Jan 2 The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government are set to engage in their second round of negotiations on Thursday, at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

This meeting follows a series of consultations within PTI to finalise their key demands.

The session, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, will take place in the Constitution Committee Room.

The talks, aimed at resolving ongoing political tensions, come as PTI seeks to address critical issues, including the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26 and the release of political prisoners.

These demands have been prioritised by PTI in light of the prevailing political and social unrest in the country.

A spokesperson for the National Assembly confirmed that the meeting time had been adjusted at the request of members, underscoring efforts to accommodate both sides and ensure productive discussions. The negotiations are being facilitated and spearheaded by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who has emphasised the importance of dialogue in finding a resolution to the impasse.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has reiterated his party’s commitment to pursuing peaceful negotiations, though he signaled PTI's readiness to mobilise a protest movement should the talks fail to yield results.

Speaking to a private news channel, Gandapur highlighted that PTI founder Imran Khan had authorised party leaders to engage in talks with the government solely in national interest.

He added that while PTI was willing to explore solutions through dialogue, the party would not hesitate to launch a movement if their demands were not met. “Our demands are clear: the formation of an independent judicial commission and the release of our leaders and political workers,” Gandapur stated.

The ongoing negotiations are being closely watched as both sides attempt to navigate a path forward amid escalating political tensions. With PTI signaling a willingness to take to the streets if necessary, the outcome of the meeting will likely have significant implications for the country’s political landscape.

