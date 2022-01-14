Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi, emphasizes on closer strategic partnership

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of the US-Jordan strategic partnership as he met with Jordanian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi.

Blinken met with Jordanian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Safadi emphasized the importance of the US-Jordan strategic partnership in advancing shared regional goals of peace, stability, and security, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price informed.

They discussed the importance of implementing reforms that expand economic growth and opportunity, including securing access to water.

Further, the Secretary reaffirmed the US commitment to stability in the region through support of a political solution in Syria and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Jordan's leadership in the region, particularly in its hosting of refugees, according to the office of the US State Department's spokesperson.

( With inputs from ANI )

