Secretary Marco Rubio Urges 'Immediate De-escalation' Between India and Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

After recent attack by Pakistan on Jammu Kashmir the US has called for immediate de-escalation between India and Pakistan, while reaffirming its support for New Delhi in its fight against terrorism.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce says, "Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications."

He further said, "The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism."