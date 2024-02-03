Section 144 enforced in Balochistan's Quetta ahead of elections

Quetta [Pakistan], February 3 : The Interior Ministry of Balochistan has imposed Section 144 in Quetta for the next two days over the 'security situation' ahead of general elections that are due to be held on February 8," according to Pakistan based ARY News reported.

According to reports, the government of Balochistan has prohibited the display of arms, and pillion riding.

Terrorist activity in Pakistan has increased since the banned terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's truce with the government broke in November 2022, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan as per ARY News.

It is important to note that throughout the course of a single day, three violent incidents occurred in the districts of Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sibi, Quetta, and Chaman in Balochistan, resulting in at least six fatalities and thirteen injuries.

After a blast on Tuesday near a political party rally at Jinnah Road Sibi that left four people dead and five injured, police said that the explosion was caused by explosive material placed in a motorbike as reported by ARYA News

The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was called in. This was the beginning of the wave of violence that had been occurring in Sibi.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared around 50 per cent polling stations in country as 'sensitive' or 'most sensitive'.

A total of 46,065 polling stations out of 90,675 polling stations have been declared as 'sensitive' or 'most sensitive' across the country, according to ECP sources.

