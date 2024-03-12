"Securing shared Indian Ocean waters, sharing Covid vaccines...": President Murmu hails India-Mauritius relations

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 : President Droupadi Murmu hailed the ties between India and Mauritius, stating that the relations have grown stronger through the decades, while securing the shared waters of the Indian Ocean, sharing Covid vaccines during the pandemic and supporting each other at global platforms.

President Murmu participated as the Chief Guest of the 56th Mauritius National Day celebrations at the State Banquet hosted by Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

Stating that Mauritius is one of the first few countries that she has visited on a 'state visit' since assuming office, she said that it is truly a "shining beacon of development, democracy, diversity and dynamism."

She announced a new special provision for Mauritius under which Mauritians of seventh-generation Indian origin would now be eligible for Overseas Citizenship of India - enabling many younger Mauritians to reconnect with the land of their ancestors. She also announced that India will support the Mauritius government in redeveloping the sacred Ganga Talao complex into a religious, cultural and tourist hub.

Addressing the event, President Murmu said, "On behalf of more than 1.4 billion Indians, I thank the Government and people of Mauritius for this exceptional privilege, and for the warm welcome and outstanding hospitality extended to me and my delegation."

"I had heard wonderful things about this beautiful country in the heart of the Indian Ocean; but having been here only for a few hours, I can see for myself why your country is called the 'Paradise Island'. Today, Mauritius is truly a shining beacon of development, democracy, diversity and dynamism," she added.

Recalling the age-old roots between the two countries, she appreciated the ancestors of Mauritius who came from India including the 'girmitiya' indentured labourers.

"I am very proud of, and profoundly inspired by the extraordinary triumph of the human spirit that Mauritius represents. I pay homage to your brave ancestors who came from India, especially the 'girmitiya' indentured labourers who built this country with their toil, sacrifice and fortitude in the face of the worst adversities. I salute your visionary leaders, who steered the destiny of the Mauritian economy into becoming a 'Mauritian miracle' that inspires not only Africa but the entire world." The President said.

President Murmu affirmed that India takes 'great pride' in the 'extraordinary' achievements of Mauritius, because both nations have their roles in building this country.

She also appreciated that Mauritius chose March 12 as the National Day of the country as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Notably, Mahatma Gandhi started the famous salt march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930.

"To this day, our two countries continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as independent nations, through good times and bad. Our relationship has grown stronger through the decades, whether it is securing the shared waters of the Indian Ocean together, or sharing our Covid vaccines during the pandemic; whether it is bolstering our capacities across sectors, connecting our economies and our people, or supporting one another in global platforms," the President said.

She added, "The Metro project, the new ENT Hospital, the new Supreme Court building, the 8 MW Solar Power plant and the many other India-assisted development projects are visible symbols of India's commitment to supporting the well-being of all Mauritians."

President Murmu hailed the UPI and RuPay Card settlement systems signed between the two countries and said that they are also looking forward to the Rupee Vostro Account Facility that is further expected to enable bilateral trade between India and Mauritius in local currencies.

"In the last few weeks, our two Prime Ministers launched UPI and RuPay Card settlement systems in India and Mauritius; they also inaugurated a new Airstrip and a Jetty along with six community projects in Agalega. A new initiative to supply affordable, high quality, Indian generic medicines to Mauritius was also announced. In the days ahead, we are looking at many new initiatives such as launching a jointly developed satellite for Mauritius and supplying 200 environment-friendly electric buses. In addition, Rupee Vostro Account Facility will enable bilateral trade in our local currencies," she said.

She also appreciated the leaderships of the two countries for taking forward the ties. She appreciated Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, for his 'steadfast leadership' and the commitment shown by his government to deepening the special partnership.

"Just a few days ago, the Shivbhakts (devotees of Lord Shiva) of both countries celebrated Maha Shivratri with great devotion. I am pleased to announce today that my government will support the Government of Mauritius in the redevelopment of the sacred Ganga Talao complex into a religious, cultural and touristic hub. This decision reflects the deep respect in India for our shared cultural values. I am confident that our cooperation in this project shall further deepen the strong people-to-people connect between our two countries," she further said.

She further affirmed that as India proceeds on its 'Amrit Kaal' journey, it will continue to walk hand-in-hand with close partners like Mauritius.

"As India proceeds on its Amrit Kaal journey towards becoming a developed country and a leading global power, we will continue to walk hand-in-hand with our close partners like Mauritius. India will continue to be a force for global peace and shared prosperity, in keeping with its foundational values of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Sarvajana Sukhina Bhavantu," the President added.

As part of a three-day state visit, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritius on Monday. PM Pravind Jugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full honours.

She also held a "tete-a-tete" meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth to discuss ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral relations.

