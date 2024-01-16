Security Alert: Small Craft Incident Offshore Eritrea's Assab Prompts Investigation by Authorities

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received an early Tuesday report detailing a concerning incident involving a small craft circling a vessel in the Red Sea, approximately 57 nautical miles northwest of Eritrea's Assab.

The vessel and its crew were reported safe and are en route to their next port, following security personnel on the ship firing warning shots, causing the small craft to depart, according to UKMTO's advisory note.

The incident raises concerns amid heightened tensions in the Red Sea, with Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants intensifying attacks on commercial vessels in protest against Israel's actions in Gaza. Several shipping lines have opted to suspend operations, choosing longer routes around Africa to ensure safety.

Additionally, there are warnings of potential expanded targets in the Red Sea region, including U.S. ships, as the Houthi movement vows to continue attacks following recent U.S. and British strikes on their sites in Yemen.