Security analyst Sushant Sareen says PM Modi's statement relects Govt's resolve "India wont take Pahalgam attack lying down"

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Foreign Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, saying that PM Modi is sending a strong message to the world that this behaviour is "simply unacceptable."

Speaking to ANI, he affirmed, "I think the PM is articulating the rage in the nation and expressing it and delivering a message to international community that this kind of behaviour is simply unacceptable and that India will not take this kind of attack lying down..."

Further, Sareen noted that while the specific actions are yet to be seen, the government's resolve to take action against those responsible for the attack has been clearly expressed.

"It's a very clear warning...very clear signal that, uh, India is not going to just let this, pass by the side. what exactly is the actions we will take uh remains to be seen. But I think in terms of the resolve of the government and probably the country that has been expressed very, very clearly by the Prime Minister that we are not going to let this go," he added.

Highlighting the, circulated media reports, the foreign expert noted that, "according to reports which are coming in, uh, this attack was sanctioned at the highest level in Pakistan.|

Sareen added that India's stance on Pakistan and terrorism has hardened, indicating no quarter will be given to Pakistan.

"India has hardened its stance and its position on Pakistan and the export of terrorism from Pakistan and that there will be no quarter that will be given to Pakistan...," the expert stated.

Earlier in response to the Pahalgam Terror attack, where 26 people were killed, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that, in recognition of the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had taken a series of measures against Pakistan.

These included five key decisions:

1) The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect

2) The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect

3) Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme

4) Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.

5) India will withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.

Meanwhile, asserting that India will not rest until "justice" is pursued, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth."

