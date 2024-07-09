Security Council extends mandate of UN Hodeidah mission

United Nations, July 9 The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) until July 14, 2025.

Unanimously adopting Resolution 2742, the Council also requested that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres report monthly on progress regarding its implementation and present to the Council a further review of UNMHA at least one month before its mandate is due to expire, reported Xinhua news agency on Monday.

In the resolution, the Council expressed its intention to review UNMHA's mandate and make any necessary adjustments as may be required by developments on the ground, including a durable nationwide ceasefire.

UNMHA was established in January 2019, after an agreement was reached between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group in Stockholm, Sweden, in December 2018, to oversee the cessation of military activities in the Hodeidah region.

Hodeidah is the main Yemeni port city on the Red Sea and a key entry of most of Yemen's commercial imports and humanitarian aid.

