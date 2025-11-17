Security forces evacuating people from 'Tzur Misgavi' in Gush Etzion

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/TPS): Hundreds of Israeli Border Police and Civil Administration forces are currently working to evacuate the settlement point or "outpost" on Givat "Tzur Misgavi", which is located north of the town of Metzad in eastern Gush Etzion, and is inhabited by 25 families and a number of boys and girls.

Tzur Misgavi is an expansion of Metzad that did not receive legal status before its establishment.

Gush Etzion is a bloc of towns located just south of Bethlehem, named for the German-Jewish businessman Shmuel Zvi Holzmann, who helped to fund the first town there 100 years ago. Holzmann means "wood" in German, and "Etzion" comes from the Hebrew word for wood, "Etz." "Gush" is Hebrew for Bloc. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor