Security pact with Solomon Islands not aimed at any third party: China

China on Tuesday defended the signing of security cooperation with the Solomon Islands, saying the agreement "does not target any third party."

China and Solomon Islands today signed a framework agreement on security cooperation that neighbours of the South Pacific archipelago fear could open the door to a Chinese naval base in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the two countries had formally signed a framework pact on security cooperation.

The cooperation represents normal exchanges between two sovereign and independent states, and constitutes an important part of their comprehensive cooperation, he said.

Wang said that the pact does not contradict the Solomon Islands' existing bilateral and multilateral security cooperation mechanisms, but complements them.

China earlier today announced the agreement in Beijing, saying it would involve China cooperating with Honiara on maintaining social order, protecting people's safety, combating natural disasters and helping safeguard national security.

Australia and New Zealand have already expressed their concern regarding China's increased military activity and influence in the Indo-Pacific which could destabilize the region as the island could also be used as a stopover for China's troops for tactical replenishments.

Australia said that China has intentions to build a naval base in the Solomon Islands to intimidate the continent.

The United States last week expressed concern over the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, saying this agreement will open the door for the deployment of Chinese military forces to the Pacific nation.

"We believe that signing such an agreement could actually increase destabilisation within the Solomon Islands and could set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific Island region," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told a press briefing.

( With inputs from ANI )

