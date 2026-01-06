Security situation in Pakistan deteriorated sharply in 2025: Report

Islamabad, Jan 6 The security situation in Pakistan deteriorated sharply in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year of increasing conflict and violence in the country. A total of 699 attacks were recorded in Pakistan in 2025, showcasing a rise of 34 per cent over 2024, according to the Pakistan Security Report 2025 by PIPS, local media reported.

As many as 1,034 people were killed and 1,366 others injured in these attacks, demonstrating a 21 per cent rise in fatalities. The conflict-related violence, including attacks, counterterrorism operations, border clashes, and abductions increased to 1,124 incidents -- a rise of 43 per cent from 2024. These incidents can no longer be seen as setbacks but showcase a crisis that is increasing in scale and becoming harder to control, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Security personnel make up a large share of those killed in these attacks with police stations, patrols and checkpoints being regularly targetted, the report highlighted. Attacks mostly occured in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Attacks on law enforcement personnel have become common in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Insurgents have increased their strategies in Balochistan beyond hit-and-run attacks to incorporating highway blockades, abductions, and infrastructure damage. Much of the violence is driven by religiously motivated groups, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the security report detailed.

Meanwhile, on Monday, one person was killed and 16 others injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Panjgur district of Balochistan, local media reported.

Panjgur Assistant Commissioner Amir Jan stated that the IED was planted in a motorcycle and three of the injured are in serious condition, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported. A Frontier Corps vehicle, which was the probable target, escaped the attack and all personnel are safe, according to local police officials.

In a separate incident on Monday, at least one person was killed, and nine others were injured in an IED blast targetting a cement factory vehicle in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported, citing police.

Police stated that the explosion took place on Begukhel Road near the Nawarkhel Mor. The police said that the deceased was identified as Fareedullah, while the injured included Mir Ahmad, Abdul Malik, Umar Khan, Masal Khan and Syed Jan, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Following the explosion, Rescue 1122 teams reached the site of the incident and took the injured to City Hospital in Lakki.

On Sunday, three police personnel were killed after unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on traffic police personnel in Lakki Marwat's Sarai Naurang city, according to a police spokesperson, Geo News reported. Following the incident, the attackers fled from the spot.

The deceased were identified as Traffic Police In-charge Naurang Jalal Khan, Constable Azizullah, and Constable Abdullah. The police have initiated a search operation in the area and have started a probe.

In a separate incident, a police personnel was killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Mandan area of Bannu. The police said Constable Rashid Khan was targeted while he was heading to Mandan Police Station for duty from his home.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor