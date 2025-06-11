Secy East Kumaran meets S Korea's Dy Minister for Political Affairs, discuss Special Strategic Partnership

Penang [Malaysia], June 11 : Secretary East, P Kumaran met South Korea's Political Affairs Deputy Minister Chung Byung-won on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit Meet on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said.

As per the MEA, Secy East extended congratulations to the Deputy Minister on the recently concluded successful Presidential elections in South Korea.

They also held discussions to strengthen the special strategic partnership between India and South Korea.

MEA said in a post on X, "Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Mr. Chung Byung-won, Deputy Minister of Political Affairs, MoFA of Republic of Korea, on the sidelines of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting at Penang, Malaysia. Secretary (East) congratulated Deputy Minister on the successfully-conducted Presidential elections in RoK, and discussed ways to strengthen India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership and impart renewed momentum to the bilateral agenda."

Secretary (East), P Kumaran represented India at the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting (EAS SOM) held on June 10, June 11and the ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials' Meeting (ARF SOM) on June 11 in Penang, Malaysia, the current ASEAN Chair.

These meetings were attended by Senior Officials of participating countries of EAS and ARF and were chaired by Dato' Sri Amran Mohamed Zin, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in an official statement.

As per the MEA, Secretary (East), in his intervention at the EAS SOM, underlined the important role played by the leaders-led EAS platform to promote peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific; highlighted the strong convergence between the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP); expressed constructive support for the proposed outcome documents for the 20th East Asia Summit and discussed regional and international issues.

Secretary (East) also invited EAS Participating Countries for the upcoming activities being hosted in India, including the EAS Knowledge Exchange Workshop on Energy Efficiency Policies and Programs - Mission LiFE and Conclave of EAS Heads of Higher Education Institutions at Nalanda University.

Secretary (East) appreciated the role of the ASEAN-led mechanisms, and ARF and EAS in particular, in the emerging regional architecture for promoting mutual trust and understanding in the region.

He shared India's grave concerns about the threat posed by state sponsored terrorism in light of the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He outlined that India's response in Operation Sindoor was measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.

