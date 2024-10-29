"Selected Kamala to be my running mate for many reasons...": President Biden lauds VP Harris ahead of polls

Washington DC [US], October 29 : US President Joe Biden lauded his deputy and Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, emphasising that he had many reasons for selecting her as his running mate.

While addressing the White House Diwali celebrations on Monday, Biden called Vice President Harris a "smart, tough and trusted" leader.

He also took a jibe at Harris' rival Republican candidate Donald Trump, saying, Harris has more experience than the "other guy she's running against" and, most importantly, "she has character."

"My wife Jill Biden wanted to be here but she is travelling to Wisconsin, and Kamala (Harris) is travelling as well. You know, I selected Kamala to be my running mate for many reasons. She's smart, she's tough, she's trusted... There's more experience that she has than the whole of that other guy she's running against. But most importantly, she has character, " he said.

Biden highlighted a personal connection with Harris, mentioning how both share a bond over the influence of their mothers in their lives.

"One thing we both bonded over was the role each of our mothers played in their lives," he said.

The US Presidential Elections are set to take place on November 5, with Vice President Kamala Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.\

Former US President Donald Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his bitter exit last time, while Vice President Kamala Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

A recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College showed Harris and Trump tied at 48 per cent in the popular vote. The two leaders remain tied even after three months of the most tumultuous months in the recent political history of the US.

