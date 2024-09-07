Senators condemn Pakistan's new anti-terrorism powers, warn of escalating crisis in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 : Pakistani senators have expressed strong disapproval of the federal government's recent move to enhance the powers of security forces in Balochistan. This decision follows the federal cabinet's endorsement of amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, granting security personnel extensive authority for counterterrorism operations, Dawn reported.

The revised legislation, intended to bolster the effectiveness of counterterrorism efforts, includes provisions allowing for the detention of individuals suspected of terrorism or posing national security threats for up to three months.

The decision has ignited considerable controversy among lawmakers. Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi, a member of the National Party, criticized the government's approach during a parliamentary session. He warned that the new powers, which include warrantless searches and arrests, could worsen the situation in Balochistana province already reeling from recent coordinated attacks.

Buledi emphasized that the recent escalation of violence in the region underscores the need for dialogue with disaffected Baloch youth rather than relying on stringent security measures, reported Dawn.

Buledi's objections were underscored by his personal experiences. He recounted a recent incident where his party's vice president was detained during a raid, describing the current environment as a 'police state.'

He condemned the government's actions, stating that they would likely exacerbate existing tensions rather than address the underlying issues. Buledi also criticized the amendment for its potential to facilitate enforced disappearances, a persistent problem in Balochistan.

Aimal Wali Khan, Chief of the Awami National Party, also voiced strong opposition. He warned that if the legislation is passed by parliament, it will face challenges in the Supreme Court on grounds of violating fundamental rights. Khan expressed concerns that the expanded powers could lead to further human rights abuses and undermine efforts to resolve the region's longstanding issues, as per Dawn.

The controversy surrounding the ATA amendments highlights the ongoing debate in Pakistan about balancing security measures with human rights considerations in the context of counterterrorism efforts.

